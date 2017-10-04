Editor’s Word: Rest in Peace to those who lost their lives in Las Vegas

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It’s with mournful minds and heavy hearts that we have to even write this. The United States of America has been faced with yet another inhumane tragedy, as Las Vegas has fallen victim to a mass shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to those affected. But thoughts and prayers do not solve this epidemic, they don’t heal the hearts of loved ones and they certainly do not bring back the lives that have been lost.

Terrorism has no place in the world. The conversation should not stem around the debate of which acts of violence are terrorism, whether domestic or otherwise. Political bounds and agendas, the left and the right, should not dictate how we talk about a gruesome act such as this.

We need to solve this in the most simplistic way possible, but yet the way society struggles with the most. We need to come together. We need to come together as family and friends, as neighbors and acquaintances, as citizens of this nation and as people. Humanity has lost its sense of compassion and empathy and has in part shifted its focus on those doings that should not be in the forefront of our minds. Whether you support the second amendment or not, whether you stand, kneel or sit for the national anthem, all of us have the ability to come together and make a positive impact upon mankind.

It’s sad, to have to write about this, to plead, to practically beg the public to come together. But it starts in places where we truly can affect change– at our homes, at our favorite department stores and restaurants and around our campuses.

In a statement released Monday by Suffolk’s Acting President Marisa Kelly expressed her sentiments on behalf of the university.

“This horrific act fills us with unspeakable sorrow, and we mourn for the lives lost. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and loved ones, and we stand in support of the people of Las Vegas.”

Alike Kelly, our entire staff at The Journal aches for the people impacted by such a tragedy. While the time to come together to enact change is past overdue, it’s even more vital to come together in unity. As President Kelly said, we must support those affected by this horrendous act of violence. We must be an example of compassion and empathy, as an example of family. We must be here as someone to talk to, someone to lean on and as a shoulder to cry on.

Rest in Peace to those who lost their lives in Las Vegas, forever in our hearts.