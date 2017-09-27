Editor’s Word: We, the American people, have condemned our fellow human beings in Latin America

While a majority of Latin America was ravaged by natural disasters, the American people stayed focused on the ludicrousy of what has now become the ‘norm’ for news.

While people have missed the message of why black professional football players are kneeling in raising awareness for police brutality and social injustice, the death toll of Mexico’s citizens has steadily risen more than 300 people because of a fiercely destructive earthquake.

While American people have been worried about the president’s often inane and inaccurate tweets, citizens of Puerto Rico, a country which is a territory of the United States, thus making its residents United States’ citizens, have been engulfed by Hurricane Maria.

A dam has been on the brink of swallowing an entire city and the American news moguls have neglected the crisis they face; the president of the United States has neglected our country’s citizens and our neighbor’s citizens; we, the American people, have condemned our fellow human beings.

-The Suffolk Journal Editorial Board