Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: We, the American people, have condemned our fellow human beings in Latin America

September 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






While a majority of Latin America was ravaged by natural disasters, the American people stayed focused on the ludicrousy of what has now become the ‘norm’ for news.

While people have missed the message of why black professional football players are kneeling in raising awareness for police brutality and social injustice, the death toll of Mexico’s citizens has steadily risen more than 300 people because of a fiercely destructive earthquake.

While American people have been worried about the president’s often inane and inaccurate tweets, citizens of Puerto Rico, a country which is a territory of the United States, thus making its residents United States’ citizens, have been engulfed by Hurricane Maria.

A dam has been on the brink of swallowing an entire city and the American news moguls have neglected the crisis they face; the president of the United States has neglected our country’s citizens and our neighbor’s citizens; we, the American people, have condemned our fellow human beings.

-The Suffolk Journal Editorial Board

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: Nicholas Williams was a fellow journalist, editor and Ram
Editor’s Word: Nicholas Williams was a fellow journalist, editor and Ram
Editor’s Word: Class of 2021, you are the future

On behalf of the entire Suffolk Journal staff, we are eager to welcome the incoming class. In a time when journalism, the freedom of the press and rep...

Editor’s Word: Goodbye to Journal seniors, the ones who have seen it all

We all had no idea how hard it would be to watch three seniors leave at the end of the year to embark on their own unique journeys. To Sky, who instil...

Editor’s Word: Where has America’s credibility gone?

Now in the early stages of a new executive administration, the United States of America has found herself falling rather short of the once great-promi...

Editor’s Word: Advising for upperclassmen needs a makeover

Graduating from Suffolk University in the usual four years is not an uncomplicated task; not because the academic side of the institution is outrageou...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Editor’s Word: We, the American people, have condemned our fellow human beings in Latin America