Support at Suffolk is lacking: Students should foster respect for different identities

I am African-American, I am black and I am a woman. My culture is the lense through which I view the world. As a black woman in America, my culture and identity is often disrespected and appropriated. I have grown accustomed to my culture being stereotyped negatively. Because of this, it is my obligation to be proud of where I come from. As a black woman and a student, I feel that Suffolk has done a great job academically of creating a safe space for me.

At the university, I have a voice and I have place to feel comfortable, to feel equal to my peers. I have been offered ample opportunity to express my heritage and celebrate it.

The ideas and feelings of the oppressive forces within the United States have not penetrated Suffolkâ€™s academic realm.

In class, at Suffolk sponsored events and clubs and organizations on campus, I feel equal and welcomed; I am a student before any of my other identities are recognized. However, this feeling of equality and acceptance does not bleed into my social life at Suffolk.

I am a minority and because of this, many of my classmates do not look like me. We donâ€™t share the same cultural heritage and outside of class, I am reminded of this everyday. The social climate at Suffolk can be tense due to students who refuse to become educated about social issues, and to be respectful to students with minority identities. This is especially disheartening when Suffolk provides diversity training through the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion.

Even though Suffolk is trying to create a learning and living environment that students of all identities can find comfort in, there are some areas where Suffolk has not done enough. To an extent I feel isolated at Suffolk, I donâ€™t see myself represented enough in the student body, with professors; I want to see more people at Suffolk who reflect my culture. I wear my culture on my skin, in my hair, my clothing, the way I speak and the way I worry about how people will perceive me.

Suffolk has the opportunity to move forward, by creating a social safe space for all students. By further diversifying the student body and teaching staff. Suffolk should be admitting more Black students, to allow others to physically see people who share their identities in a positive way, to bring comfort and more of a sense of community. Even further, it would be only beneficial to have all Suffolk students partake in an intense form of diversity training, similar to the alcohol education that freshmen are required complete.Suffolk needs to not only provide options for their students but reach out to them.

I do not want to change that due to the comfort I feel knowing that people will always know who I am in the most definitive way that I identify myself. I want to change what it means to be a black woman, or seeing what it means to be a black woman through the eyes of someone who is not of the same heritage.