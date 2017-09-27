Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

New law program enacted for undergrads

September 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Suffolk University has a brand new law major for undergraduate students. The major, which is based in the College of Arts and Sciences will be taught in collaboration with the Suffolk Law School. The new major will take a new direction by incorporating different perspectives such as philosophy, sociology, government, and business. “Bringing together all three schools with an interdisciplinary approach to law will deepen students’ understanding of how the law impacts all facets of life,” said Professor and Chair of the Government Department Rachael Cobb. In the Boston area, Suffolk has the only four-year American Bar Association-approved undergraduate program. Professor Cobb believes that this new direction will “raise the profile” of the program.

