Filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: Goodbye to Journal seniors, the ones who have seen it all

April 26, 2017Leave a Comment

We all had no idea how hard it would be to watch three seniors leave at the end of the year to embark on their own unique journeys. To Sky, who instilled the confidence within us to write for this publication and become apart of an everlasting bond at The Journal, we thank you. To Katie, who’s creative and bubbly personality emanated the office, we will never forget your joyful and infectious presence around here. And to Sam, who became not only a confidant and father-figure mopping up all of our lives, but a true friend, from the bottom of our hearts, we’ll miss you all.

We’ll miss all of the work you put into this newspaper week in and week out producing top notch content, but that isn’t what we’ll miss the most. What we’ll miss the most is the laughs, the heart-to-hearts, the good times and even the bad. We’ll miss the times we spent together growing, not as writers, but as people. You’ve all become a part of our lives, and although we will forever be connected in life, it doesn’t make it any easier knowing now it’s time for you all to start a new adventure.

Something special happened this year, which is why saying goodbye is so much harder. This isn’t just saying goodbye to a friend or a classmate, it’s saying goodbye to family.

