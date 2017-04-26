Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Senior accepts reality

Katie Dugan
April 26, 2017

When I was a senior in high school, I thought college was going to be a magical, life-affirming experience that would be absolutely perfect. Now, four years later, I realize how naive I was. The most valuable lesson that I have learned at Suffolk University is that nothing in life will be perfect. College is not all aesthetically pleasing Instagram posts and partying. Life happens, things go wrong and things will happen to you that will completely knock you off your feet and change how you think about everything. We can’t always choose the cards we are dealt, but we can learn how to play them.

When I think of my time at Suffolk, one of my favorite quotes comes to mind that reads, “bloom where you are planted.” My encounters at Suffolk have taught me to make the most of a bad situation. Suffolk is not without its faults, due to the inconsistencies with the administration and the constant changes that have many students exasperated with the university, and understandably so. Even with the aspects of how this university is operated that are incredibly frustrating– I do not resent Suffolk.

I have made peace with my time at Suffolk. I obtained what I needed out of my experiences for my own personal growth and happiness. It was not perfect and there are plenty of mistakes I have made over the past four years that I wish I could undo. Instead of being miserable and accepting not ideal conditions that I could not change, I decided to change my attitude.

I became more involved at this university. I participated heavily in The Journey Leadership Program, a Teaching Assistant for two years, Alternative Spring Break and The Suffolk Journal. Looking back, I have accomplished so much more than I give myself credit for. I have dozens of articles published in The Suffolk Journal over four years, I was asked to join the editorial staff as the Assistant Opinion Editor my senior year.

These priceless experiences will stay with me for the rest of my life. If I had not been more proactive about my college experience, I never would have made so many connections with my professors, classmates and coworkers, who have turned out to be some of the most incredible people.

Almost every single person I have met at Suffolk has greeted me with nothing but kindness and respect. Maybe it’s the turbulent climate that has ultimately bonded everyone, or maybe everyone here is simply genuine. Regardless, I have been exceptionally fortunate with the friend groups I fell into even with the instability at the university.

Every piece of my Suffolk experience, while at times seemed small and meaningless, has prepared me for the next step. Overall, I am happy with the person I am today and I owe much of that to the positive experiences I’ve had at Suffolk, including the highs and the lows. Suffolk University surely was not a traditional college experience for me, but it was the experience I needed.

