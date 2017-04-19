Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Campus, Showcase, Suffolk News

Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree

Alexa GagoszApril 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Suffolk+Journal+Archives+%7C+2010+File
Suffolk Journal Archives | 2010 File

Suffolk Journal Archives | 2010 File

Suffolk Journal Archives | 2010 File

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Former Suffolk Law student David Scher pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to alter court documents in order to adjust his guilty finding for stealing a laptop from a university locker to not guilty, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

The former student and Boston real estate broker was sentenced to more than two years in jail, according to the District Attorney’s office. Scher had received a suspended sentence for the laptop theft in 2014, according to an article in the Boston Globe, and was indicted just last year of charges of tampering with a court document, forgery, perjury and uttering a false document.

According to reports last year, Scher “knew his way around a courtroom” as he had sued the City of Boston, the City of Newton, a Brighton condo board over election improprieties where he failed to win a seat, the people who rented his condominium as well as the bank that held the mortgage for it, and even his own parents after they backed out of a promise to sell him the family boat.

Scher had been once honored by the National Association of Realtors as one of the top 30 Realtors under 30.

Scher’s attorney Richard M. Doyle Jr. did not respond to Journal reporters for comment as of early Wednesday morning.

Scher was expected to receive a 20-year sentence, according to multiple news reporters last year.

According to sources, Scher was in his last year at Suffolk Law when he stole the laptop computer.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Students’ start-up app promotes handy solution

The new start-up app “InGarage,” set to launch in June, was created by Suffolk University students Alexander Bennett and Marcus Jimenez, as well a...

New perspectives from diverse women fill Suffolk Law School
New perspectives from diverse women fill Suffolk Law School
What’s the hold up?
What’s the hold up?
Sea of dormitory flooding finally been parted

With repairs finally completed, all Suffolk University students that were affected by dormitory floodings last month have been cleared to return to th...

Flood in 10 West leaves some misplaced, others return back to their original dormitories
Flood in 10 West leaves some misplaced, others return back to their original dormitories

Other stories filed under Showcase

What’s the hold up?
What’s the hold up?
Protestors sweep through Downtown against Trump
Protestors sweep through Downtown against Trump
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Campus

    Students’ start-up app promotes handy solution

  • Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree

    Campus

    New perspectives from diverse women fill Suffolk Law School

  • Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree

    Campus

    What’s the hold up?

  • Campus

    Sea of dormitory flooding finally been parted

  • Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree

    Campus

    Flood in 10 West leaves some misplaced, others return back to their original dormitories

  • Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree

    Campus

    Protestors sweep through Downtown against Trump

  • Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree

    Campus

    Suffolk mourns loss of life cut short, again

  • Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree

    Campus

    Temple Street speaks out

  • Campus

    Suffolk’s tuition hike continues up the hill of higher education

  • Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree

    Campus

    Suffolk’s flood gates opened; case not closed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Former Suffolk Law student earns jail time in lieu of degree