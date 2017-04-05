Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Arts & Culture, Boston

Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

Felicity OtterbeinApril 5, 2017Leave a Comment

Felicity+Otterbein+%2F+Arts+Editor+
Felicity Otterbein / Arts Editor

Felicity Otterbein / Arts Editor

Felicity Otterbein / Arts Editor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In an explosive and turbulent display of sound and color, the Crystal Fighters brought a passionate show to the stage of The Sinclair in Cambridge, Mass.

Beginning with a set stage that was complete with a mish-mash of percussion, string and electronic instruments, the show was shrouded in mystery before the band members had even taken the stage. Every inch of the Sinclair’s mainstage was covered or entangled with leafy-vines or an oriental-patterned rug or cloth. This makeshift jungle atmosphere cast a transformative spell over the audience and shifted into what can only be described as an out of body experience and a celebration of life, love and family.

The London-based band recently released their third studio album last year, “Everything is My Family.” Complete with uplifting beats and a particular penchant for delivering handcrafted lyrics dedicated to life and love, the evening featured select tracks off of the album including “Lay Low,” a tribute to their previous drummer who had recently passed away. An uplifting song that serves as a gentle reminder that life has fleeting magical moments, and to accept them as they happen and to remember them when they’re gone. Also falling in line from “Everything is My Family,” were hits “Yellow Sun” and “Good Girls” which contributed to the dance-party atmosphere and drew movement out of the crowd, resulting in overall animated audience members.

In a spectacular display of beating drums with a small cameo from a conch shell that was played like a ceremonial horn, this show had the energy potential that should leave the Energizer Bunny with sense of job insecurity.

Prior to Crystal Fighters riveting show was a rousing performance from opening act “Machine Heart,” whose sound could be compared to a spun-out Lana Del Ray album. A short set chock full of soulful vocals, the four-person band was a huge stage presence. Featuring psychedelic lighting and compelling, hauntingly beautiful lyrics, Machine Heart has the kind of addicting sound that keeps audiences begging for more.

Felicity Otterbein / Arts Editor

Crystal Fighters will be traveling down the East Coast, finishing the leg of their North American tour in Washington, D.C., before jetting off to Europe to continue performing.

For more photos from the live show, visit our photojournalism blog.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

A solid foundation, student work displayed at NESAD
A solid foundation, student work displayed at NESAD
Stick a pin in it: preparing for “Orlando”
Stick a pin in it: preparing for “Orlando”
Boston Ballet makes contemporary leaps and bounds
Boston Ballet makes contemporary leaps and bounds
Vanessa Carlton gets intimate in Boston
Vanessa Carlton gets intimate in Boston
“A Ride on the Irish Cream” encapsulates adolescent imagination, humor
“A Ride on the Irish Cream” encapsulates adolescent imagination, humor

Other stories filed under Boston

Boston Ballet makes contemporary leaps and bounds
Boston Ballet makes contemporary leaps and bounds
Vanessa Carlton gets intimate in Boston
Vanessa Carlton gets intimate in Boston
Third Thursdays at The Gardner: Comparing the Madonnas

Crowds gathered around the flourishing courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum this past Thursday to appreciate the life and art collection o...

The Titanic, lost love and a new storyline to the old tale

Heartbreak is timeless and relatable to all those who have experienced it. However, it can only go one of two ways. Either the boy or the girl wins ov...

American Repertory Theater transcends image of trans-community
American Repertory Theater transcends image of trans-community
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Arts & Culture

    A solid foundation, student work displayed at NESAD

  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Arts & Culture

    Stick a pin in it: preparing for “Orlando”

  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Arts & Culture

    Boston Ballet makes contemporary leaps and bounds

  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Arts & Culture

    Vanessa Carlton gets intimate in Boston

  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Arts & Culture

    “A Ride on the Irish Cream” encapsulates adolescent imagination, humor

  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Arts & Culture

    SU’s hip-hop group W!cked takes moves “way back”

  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Arts & Culture

    Miniseries rekindles decades old fight with “Feud”

  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Arts & Culture

    Spell it out for me

  • Arts & Culture

    Third Thursdays at The Gardner: Comparing the Madonnas

  • Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color

    Music

    Vanessa Carlton: latest album, tour dates and new sound

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Crystal Fighters deliver spectacular display of sound, color