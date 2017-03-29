Editor’s Word: Journalists take the fall from the defense of empty political ideals

A stigma of detest and abhorrence has rooted itself in the core of the political sphere. Everyone has failed to see what’s right in front of them; not only are a bulk of people incorrect and misinformed nowadays, but they are aimlessly and inappropriately disputing any opposing side for the sole principle of winning a debate–without firmly and accurately standing up for their so-called idealism. The focus has shifted from a fixated belief, to a selfish desire for power and gain. Whether a liberal, conservative, independent or affiliate to another ideal, there has been a shroud covering any political atmosphere.

As student journalists who take pride in our integrity, especially at this stage in our career, this notion is completely disheartening. We cannot conduct thorough research and investigations without accusations of shattering ethics, or being labeled “fake news.” The problem lies not with journalists. While there are inevitably media organizations who get clicks and page views as a result of deliberately unscrupulous “news,” the integral and crucial facets of the media that correctly executes their jobs are under siege. The problem isn’t us, it’s some politicians, and those who thinks they are a politician because others have likened to their loud and empty blanketed statements.