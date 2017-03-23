A Word from SGA: March 23, 2017

Dear Suffolk University,

We hope you all had a fun, relaxing spring break! Before the week off, SGA wrapped up our spring elections. There was a new Executive Board and senate elected to take over for the 2017-2018 school year. You can find all of those results on our social media, @SuffolkSGA, on Twitter and Facebook.

This Saturday, March 25th, the Caribbean Student Network is holding their 28th Annual Fashion Show. This yearâ€™s show, Unleashed, will be at the Hyatt Regency at 6:00 p.m. followed by an after party in 20 Somerset. Tickets are available at the Student Leadership and Involvement desk on the thirdÂ floor of Sawyer. The cost for Suffolk Students is $5. Tickets will be $7 at the door. Get your tickets now for a fun night of fashion, food and dancing!

SGA would like to congratulate all of the finalists for the Annual SGA Leadership Awards! There are many hardworking leaders in our community, and SGA will recognize some of these leaders on April 11th at the Awards ceremony.

Next Tuesday, March 28th, there will be a NEASC forum regarding the Universityâ€™s strategic plan from 12:15 â€“ 1:30 p.m. in the Sargent Hall First Floor Function room. We encourage all members of the Suffolk community to attend to understand the plan for our Universityâ€™s future.

SGA holds our weekly general meetings on Thursdays from 12:15 â€“ 1:30 p.m. in Somerset B18 and we encourage all students to join us! If you canâ€™t make it, look for our minutes posted once approved on our social media! Have a great week!

-The Student Government Association