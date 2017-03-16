Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Showcase, Staff Editorial

Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

Alexa GagoszMarch 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The office of The Suffolk Journal has had a complete mosaic of awards our newspaper has won at conventions across the country since our founding 80 years ago. Since the 1970s, the newspaper itself hasn’t won any major awards aside from our website. This past week, we finally brought one home. At the College Media Association (CMA) national convention held in New York City, The Journal placed second for “Best Newspaper” among small schools.

In an era where our very industry is questioned and the meaning of “fighting for the truth” is at stake, we are pleased to announce that our paper is still considered one of the best in the country.

After becoming Editor, I had one goal: to publish the best possible journalism that we could with a limited staff and limited resources. This citation proves that my entire editorial staff was also committed to this goal. This year, we have redesigned the paper and scraped the old website to start over, we have covered campus news while also localizing global issues and The Journal’s staff has a brand that it can be proud of.

Our mosaic wall of awards, however, has had a single hole this past year where we have worked tirelessly to fill it with the recognition that we believe we deserve. This silver medal is an honor to receive from CMA and we are pleased to finally fill this hole. As I look to another year of being Editor-in-Chief, I hope to begin filling a new wall where future generations of editors will be able to continue our award-winning legacy.

Until then, we will only continue to work harder for the people of Suffolk University and the people of Boston.

Alexa Gagosz,
Editor-in-Chief

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Gazzani makes history: Suffolk elects first international student as SGA president
Gazzani makes history: Suffolk elects first international student as SGA president
Ford Hall Forum sparks discussion about gender in sports
Ford Hall Forum sparks discussion about gender in sports
University’s united push for diversity, the rocky road to inclusivity
University’s united push for diversity, the rocky road to inclusivity

Other stories filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s word: The Journal endorses Daniel Gazzani for SGA president

The editorial board and writing staff of the The Suffolk Journal works furiously to ensure each story is written and published with unconditional inte...

Editor’s word: Suffolk needs a leader now

In last week’s issue, The Journal published an article that had updated the Suffolk community on the Presidential Search Committee and the proximity...

Editor’s word: The Journal Staff stands against the Secretary of Education

Throughout the confirmation hearings, the then-nominee Betsy DeVos, who practically paid her way to the Secretary of Education position, displayed her...

Editor’s word: Today is the day for journalism, yet people stay away
Editor’s word: Today is the day for journalism, yet people stay away
Editor’s word: Immigration ban does not represent the people of Suffolk

When President Donald Trump announced his immigration ban late Friday night, he pushed the country further toward instability and threw the worlds of ...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Campus

    Gazzani makes history: Suffolk elects first international student as SGA president

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Campus

    Ford Hall Forum sparks discussion about gender in sports

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Campus

    University’s united push for diversity, the rocky road to inclusivity

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Campus

    Sanctuary city experts speak at the Ford Hall Forum

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Campus

    Suffolk’s new MSBA seeks to fill future jobs

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Arts & Culture

    SU’s hip-hop group W!cked takes moves “way back”

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Campus

    “Best Buddies” fight for inclusivity

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Campus

    Gazzani makes history: Suffolk elects first international student as SGA president

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Journal Pro Sports Column

    Bruins beat down on Red Wings, continues to fight for Stanley Cup Playoffs

  • Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal

    Campus

    Ford Hall Forum sparks discussion about gender in sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Editor’s Word: The Journal brings home the silver medal