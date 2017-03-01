Editor’s word: The Journal endorses Daniel Gazzani for SGA president

The editorial board and writing staff of the The Suffolk Journal works furiously to ensure each story is written and published with unconditional integrity. As journalists, we strictly maintain a professional level of neutrality. Nonetheless, we are indeed members of Suffolk University, and as students are entitled to certain opinions regardless of our status within our profession.

On Tuesday, a vote was cast in which Journal colleagues selected Daniel Gazzani to bear an official endorsement with the name of The Suffolk Journal firmly behind it. We believe Gazzani is the candidate that will most accurately and efficiently represent not only the student body, but the very ideology that Suffolk epitomizes.

While The Journal has nothing but the utmost respect for candidate Devarth Dixit, we are confident in the abilities that Gazzani possesses and the potential that he embodies. Gazzani’s genuine charisma and relentless dedication are qualities that we constantly aspire to emanate at The Journal as well.

As recent university issues have arose, supplemented by the political climate this country faces, the leaders we intend to be mirrored by are most accurately described by a single word; passion. Gazzani illustrates the essence of passion, and we stand by him.