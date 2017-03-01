Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s word: The Journal endorses Daniel Gazzani for SGA president

March 1, 20171 Comment

The editorial board and writing staff of the The Suffolk Journal works furiously to ensure each story is written and published with unconditional integrity. As journalists, we strictly maintain a professional level of neutrality. Nonetheless, we are indeed members of Suffolk University, and as students are entitled to certain opinions regardless of our status within our profession.

On Tuesday, a vote was cast in which Journal colleagues selected Daniel Gazzani to bear an official endorsement with the name of The Suffolk Journal firmly behind it. We believe Gazzani is the candidate that will most accurately and efficiently represent not only the student body, but the very ideology that Suffolk epitomizes.

While The Journal has nothing but the utmost respect for candidate Devarth Dixit, we are confident in the abilities that Gazzani possesses and the potential that he embodies. Gazzani’s genuine charisma and relentless dedication are qualities that we constantly aspire to emanate at The Journal as well.

As recent university issues have arose, supplemented by the political climate this country faces, the leaders we intend to be mirrored by are most accurately described by a single word; passion. Gazzani illustrates the essence of passion, and we stand by him.

1 Comment

One Response to “Editor’s word: The Journal endorses Daniel Gazzani for SGA president”

  1. Ana Tihanyi on March 2nd, 2017 1:05 pm

    Thank you! I’m proud that your prestigious paper has endorsed my son’s candidacy and I’m sure that if he wins this election , he will work very hard for all the Suffolk community and will be a friend of the paper and all kind of freedom of expression that unfortunately we do not have in our country.

