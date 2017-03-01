Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Letter to the Editor

A Word from SGA: March 1, 2017

March 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dear Suffolk University,

SGA elections are right around the corner! Be sure to vote for your representatives on March 6th – 8th on SUConnect. All students will receive an email on Monday morning with the link to vote. If any student does not receive the email, it will be accessible on our social media. Look for it on Facebook and Twitter, @SuffolkSGA! Students will be voting for their class senators, as well as the executive board members, so be sure to vote for who you want to represent you!

This Thursday, instead of having our regular general meeting, we will instead have an Executive Board candidate forum! At 12:15 p.m. in the Stoll room, Sawyer 410, all eight executive board candidates will be answering questions about Suffolk, SGA, and their plans. This forum is open to all members of the Suffolk community, and members from the audience will be able to ask the candidates questions. The forum will be broadcasted on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/SuffolkSGA so be sure to catch it afterwards if you are unable to attend.

SGA will also be tabling for the elections, so if you are unable to vote on your own, be sure to stop by on March 7th to vote in person!

We want to remind all students that SGA is hear your issues and concerns, and we have the resources to make changes on our campus. Stop by our meetings or contact us at any time at [email protected].

-The Student Government Association

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Letter to the Editor

Statement of candidacy

Dear Students, It is with great excitement that I announce my candidacy for President of the Suffolk University Student Government Association (SGA)....

Do not trust Russia

Does President Donald Trump trust Communist Russia, but distrust our intelligence agencies? Will Trump stand up to Russia, an adversary of the US, a c...

A word from SGA: Dec. 7, 2016

Dear Suffolk Students, Finals week is near and we’d like to wish you all the best of luck with the end of the semester. SGA will continue to work o...

Autopsy of Clinton’s loss: Staff never learned

I am perturbed that Hillary Clinton and her campaign staff are blaming FBI Director James Comey for her election defeat. Director Comey sent out a let...

A word from SGA: Nov. 29, 2016

Dear Suffolk University, We hope you all enjoyed your Thanksgiving break! The semester is winding down, and we wish you all the best of luck on you...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
A Word from SGA: March 1, 2017