A Word from SGA: March 1, 2017

Dear Suffolk University,

SGA elections are right around the corner! Be sure to vote for your representatives on March 6th – 8th on SUConnect. All students will receive an email on Monday morning with the link to vote. If any student does not receive the email, it will be accessible on our social media. Look for it on Facebook and Twitter, @SuffolkSGA! Students will be voting for their class senators, as well as the executive board members, so be sure to vote for who you want to represent you!

This Thursday, instead of having our regular general meeting, we will instead have an Executive Board candidate forum! At 12:15 p.m. in the Stoll room, Sawyer 410, all eight executive board candidates will be answering questions about Suffolk, SGA, and their plans. This forum is open to all members of the Suffolk community, and members from the audience will be able to ask the candidates questions. The forum will be broadcasted on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/SuffolkSGA so be sure to catch it afterwards if you are unable to attend.

SGA will also be tabling for the elections, so if you are unable to vote on your own, be sure to stop by on March 7th to vote in person!

We want to remind all students that SGA is hear your issues and concerns, and we have the resources to make changes on our campus. Stop by our meetings or contact us at any time at [email protected].

-The Student Government Association