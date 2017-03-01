Political Cartoon: Mar 1, 2017

The editorial board and writing staff of the The Suffolk Journal works furiously to ensure each story is written and published with unconditional inte...
Dear Suffolk University,
SGA elections are right around the corner! Be sure to vote for your representatives on March 6th â€“ 8thÂ on SUConnect. Al...
President Donald Trumpâ€™s claim to fame may be his ability to create an extraordinary amount of jobs, in the political comedy and punditry industry.Â...
February has been a month dedicated to the struggles faced by the Black community, which was first recognized in 1976 and to celebrate those who have ...
Originally from Nigeria, as an incoming freshman, I was under the impression that I would be in a diverse community with students from many different ...
