Student filmmakers compete in NESN showcase

February 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Suffolk students David Apostolides, class of 2018 and JJ Moran, class of 2017, made the finals in NESN’s Next Producer contest.

The students’ film “Giving Up the Game” focused on the men’s baseball team’s pitching prospect Jake Damphousse and his career ending injuries. The inspiration behind the film developed because Apostolides and Damphousse were roommates and Apostolides believed his roommate had a good story to tell. Apostolides and Moran worked together in RamCam Productions, but “Giving Up the Game” was the students first serious non-classroom film.

The film airs on NESN on March 4 at 12:30 p.m. While Apostolides and Moran plan a viewing party for the airing, they encourage their friends and peers to vote for “Giving Up the Game” on NESN.

A personal story: Addict saved by America's game

"I remember when my parents dropped me off for college, I had this feeling like I was doomed." Tim Rosso, 34, of New Jersey has been sober for ...

Women's basketball seeds third in division

The women's basketball team, seeded third in the South division, saw their season come to an end Tuesday night in the Great Northeast Athletic Confe...

Hockey completes season, places ninth in conference

The men's ice hockey team completed their 2016-17 season Monday night against Endicott College with a 6-2 loss at the Raymond J. Bourque Arena in Be...

Women's basketball honors seniors, finishes regular season

Despite a 79-53 game loss to Emmanuel College on Saturday afternoon, the women's basketball team was able to lift the spirits of a loss by honoring ...

