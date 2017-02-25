Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Women’s basketball seeds third in division

February 25, 2017

The women’s basketball team, seeded third in the South division, saw their season come to an end Tuesday night in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Quarterfinals at Norwich University.

The Lady Rams fell 67-53 against the North division’s second seed, Norwich. Freshman Alexis Hackett led the Lady Rams with 12 points. In her last game for the Lady Rams, Georgia Bourikas added 11 points over the first 20 minutes of the game.

Norwich might have outscored the Lady Rams, but Suffolk outrebounded Norwich 38-31. Senior captain Alex Clarke had 10 of the Lady Rams rebounds and recorded her second double-double in her final collegiate game. Suffolk finished their 2016-17 season with an overall winning record of 17-9 and a conference record of 12-4.

