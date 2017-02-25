Hockey completes season, places ninth in conference

The men’s ice hockey team completed their 2016-17 season Monday night against Endicott College with a 6-2 loss at the Raymond J. Bourque Arena in Beverly, Mass. Scoring for the Rams were senior Danyil Medvedev and sophomore Justin Holliday. The Rams went one for three on power plays and won 27 face offs throughout the game.

Freshman goalie Will Ribas made 28 saves and senior Kevin Venturoso relieved Ribas and made 18 saves for the Rams. The team ended their season with an overall record of 7-13-5 and had a conference record of 4-11-3, averaging 2.32 goals per game.

As of Tuesday night, the team was seeded ninth in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC), one seed away from making the 2017 CCC Tournament.