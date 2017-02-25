Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Hockey completes season, places ninth in conference

February 25, 2017Leave a Comment

The men’s ice hockey team completed their 2016-17 season Monday night against Endicott College with a 6-2 loss at the Raymond J. Bourque Arena in Beverly, Mass. Scoring for the Rams were senior Danyil Medvedev and sophomore Justin Holliday. The Rams went one for three on power plays and won 27 face offs throughout the game.

Freshman goalie Will Ribas made 28 saves and senior Kevin Venturoso relieved Ribas and made 18 saves for the Rams. The team ended their season with an overall record of 7-13-5 and had a conference record of 4-11-3, averaging 2.32 goals per game.

As of Tuesday night, the team was seeded ninth in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC), one seed away from making the 2017 CCC Tournament.

Twenty-five games later with a re-established identity and winning culture, Suffolk University men’s hockey 2015-16 season has come to an end. An...

Suffolk students David Apostolides, class of 2018 and JJ Moran, class of 2017, made the finals in NESN’s Next Producer contest. The students' fi...

The women’s basketball team, seeded third in the South division, saw their season come to an end Tuesday night in the Great Northeast Athletic Confe...

Despite a 79-53 game loss to Emmanuel College on Saturday afternoon, the women’s basketball team was able to lift the spirits of a loss by honoring ...

