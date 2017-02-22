Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Editor’s Word: Suffolk needs a leader now

February 22, 2017

In last week’s issue, The Journal published an article that had updated the Suffolk community on the Presidential Search Committee and the proximity that the Committee was to taking the next step to finding Suffolk’s top leader- once again.

The Journal, and members of the community, were troubled to find that despite an email that was sent on Feb. 1 which stated that the Committee would be selecting a search firm in the coming weeks, members of this Committee said in interviews just two weeks later that they were unsure if a search firm would be involved. This appears to be a direct contradiction to one another.

Suffolk needs a leader now more than ever, particularly a leader that will alter the damaged reputation that Suffolk has received in recent years. This leader, however, does not always have to take shape as a president in the top office. This leader could be the incoming Student Government Association President, it could be the Chairman of the Board of Trustees or it could be the Chair of the Committee. However, someone must step up and start to recreate the image that Suffolk gives off to its global community as it currently stands as a reputation of instability and an utter lack of transparency.

Now is the time.

-The Journal Staff

