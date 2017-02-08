Filed under Opinion

Businessman to president: Treating a country like a company

Donald Trump has signed many controversial executive orders just a few weeks into his presidency. These decisions have seemed to benefit money, power and selfishness rather than unity, love and acceptance.

Possibly a plethora of Americans agree with the following sentiment due to the many protests that have erupted in major cities across the country such as Boston, Washington D.C. and New York City. Arguably the most infamously known one, was the Women’s March that occurred the weekend he was inaugurated.

The former businessman turned president, Trump is treating his presidency like a business. He has continued to make deals with the American people through his executive orders but many have resisted and fought back against his hateful rhetoric.

One of his most widely rejected orders was the travel ban from seven predominantly Muslim countries and has been protested in airports across the country, including Logan International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, N.Y. The decision to ban refugees and other human beings has created a monumental uproar. It’s hard to tell if Trump really believes that all Muslims are terrorists or if he is just abusing his power as president. It is even clearer that it has to do with power since the ban does not involve the Muslim countries he does business with.

The need for power and control has inflated the ex-businessman’s ego. He still has conflicts of interest with his company versus the presidency. On those grounds, it should be simple to impeach him, yet many still support him and his actions.

Although still holding support from his followers, Trump’s approval ratings are the lowest a newly inaugurated president has possessed.

Only a little more than a month into his presidency, it seems Trump does not value the lives of the American people. His executive orders to allow the continued construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and the beginning steps to repeal Obamacare, are the two leading decisions that have left America in shambles and the American people with hatred in their hearts.

The pipeline will make it easier for businesses but has the potential to pollute the water that flows through tribal land. By signing this order, Trump has approved a death sentence for many and it could get worse onward since Obamacare will disappear, along with many poor Americans who cannot afford healthcare.

The citizens of the United States are fighting against a president, who acts as though he is a dictator, who does not have the needs of the people in mind. With the swift movement of a pen, Trump has the potential to kill or hurt thousands of people– and he is just in the beginning stages of his presidency.

His greed has become such an overpowering factor for Trump and his cabinet that the administration has started lying to the American people. However, they deem those lies “alternative facts” to assuage citizens and turn them against truthful media outlets.

A cabinet full of liars can only go so far before it starts to lie about it’s lies. At this time though, a quote from George Orwell’s novel 1984 comes to mind: “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Unless we want to become a dictator-run dystopia, Trump needs to either start being a president, or the American people need to impeach him.