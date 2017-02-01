Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Filed under Staff Editorial

Editor’s word: Immigration ban does not represent the people of Suffolk

February 1, 2017Leave a Comment

When President Donald Trump announced his immigration ban late Friday night, he pushed the country further toward instability and threw the worlds of thousands of innocent people into a tailspin.
Trump’s executive order bars immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries– countries in which some Suffolk University students are from. These students face fear as the consequences for rightfully going to school under a student visa may prevent them from travelling out of the country as they may not be able to enter back in.
That is a shame for the Suffolk community and the nation; both of which thrive off of diversity. The ban is un-American and ultimately unconstitutional in the belief that all men are created equal.
The Suffolk community must pull together to provide those in need on campus with the tools they need to navigate this executive order that Trump signed so carelessly.
As Trump implements his catastrophically misguided policy, which supposedly allows for a review of the country’s refugee screening process, he has needlessly made the world a more dangerous place for innocents from those countries in transit whether they be U.S. students, professors, scientists, spouses and family members that have been banned from a country they were hoping would provide new stability and a new opportunity.
This is not who America is and this is not who Suffolk is.

