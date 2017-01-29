Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Suffolk community push back against executive order on immigration

Alexa GagoszJanuary 29, 2017Leave a Comment

Haley Clegg/ Photo Editor

Haley Clegg/ Photo Editor

Suffolk University Acting President Marisa Kelly offered comments to the Suffolk community that was sent in an email on Sunday afternoon regarding the executive order that newly appointed President Donald Trump signed on Friday. The executive order placed a ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering into the United States for 90 days: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan.

Kelly assured that upper administration has been in contact with students who could be directly impacted by this order and said that those students from those seven countries are in Boston and are safe. She said that there have not been reports of Suffolk students being detained in trying to enter the U.S.

“I want to assure members of our community that the leadership of Suffolk University supports you all,” wrote Kelly. “Suffolk is a diverse, inclusive, and global institution, and we put the highest value on welcoming individuals from all over the world.”

Student Government Association Vice President Daniel Gazzani wrote on his public Facebook page shortly after Kelly’s email was sent that he was proud of the acting president’s statement.

“At SGA we will continue to do our part to ensure all students at Suffolk feel safe in their campus,” said Gazzani. “We have a very diverse community which will always count with our support.”

 

Developing story…

