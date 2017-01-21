Do not trust Russia

Does President Donald Trump trust Communist Russia, but distrust our intelligence agencies? Will Trump stand up to Russia, an adversary of the US, a country that wants to spread its Communist totalitarianism to Europe, the Middle East and North America?

Trump might be hesitant to admit Russia hacked into Clinton’s campaign because he does not want the public to think he won a tainted election. He won the election because of the ineptitude of Clinton’s campaign staff, Clinton’s private email server, and the desire for change by a large segment of the electorate in key states unhappy with Obama’s policies. Trump should wholeheartedly support the Congressional investigations into the possible hacking by the Russians.

Trump wants to have good relations with Russia so we can work together to jointly solve some of the world’s problems, which might be a positive move by the President, and it could make both countries more secure. However, we cannot completely trust Putin and Russia, and we always have to be wary of their motives and be ready to respond to their threatening and hostile actions.

Hopefully, Russia does not have compromising personal and financial information on Trump which could be used against us.

We must support President Trump, because his success is our success.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, NH